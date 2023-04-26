Vincent E. Brinker Sr., 94, of Latrobe passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, at Loyalhanna Care Center.
Born Oct. 16, 1928, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Harry A. Brinker Sr. and Mary E. Mull Palmer Brinker.
Vince was a longtime member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Greensburg Roofing Co. and had previously been employed at the former Pohland Brothers Lumber Yard.
A veteran of World War II, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 and served in the Pacific Theater. He was proud to have participated in “Operation Crossroads,” the nuclear bombing tests on Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands in 1946. He was a life member and past commander of the American Legion Thomas B. Anderson Post 515 and a member of the VFW Paul Lizza Post 3414. He also was a member of the F.O. Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188 and the B.P.O. Elks Lodge 907. Vince had a keen interest in history, particularly World War II history, and loved a good book with a new fact, a new picture or a story he hadn’t heard. He took great pleasure in reading and re-reading, always carefully studying each page and eager to learn more. His carpentry and woodworking skills were evident throughout his life. From building his own home in the 1950s, to the very detailed houses and buildings on his model train set, he made sure every last detail was perfect.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a half sister, Mildred Frenchick, and eight half brothers, John M. Sr., Harry A. Jr., William T., George M., Edward J., Charles F., James and Robert Brinker.
Vince is survived by his wife of 74 years, Helen J. Nindle Brinker of Latrobe; son, Vincent E. Brinker Jr. and his wife, Kathleen, of Latrobe; two grand-children, Jason J. Brinker and his wife, Hannah, and Katie L. Smeltzer and her husband, Andrew, all of Unity Township; two adorable great-granddaughters who brought much joy to his life, Abigail Mae Smeltzer and Charlotte Rose Brinker; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Margaret Emery of Greensburg, Charles Nindle of Latrobe and Rita and Walter Medwid of Latrobe, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
The Past Commanders of American Legion Post 515 will pay their respects 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, April 28, in Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with Archabbot Martin R. Bartel, OSB, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township, with military honors accorded by VFW Post 33, Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Latrobe Area Historical Society, P.O. Box 266, Latrobe, PA 15650, www.latrobehistory.org/donate, or to the Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation, 1816 Lincoln Ave., Latrobe, PA 15650, www.glpief.org/donate.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
