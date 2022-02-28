Victor S. “Biff” Desport Sr. passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at his home in New Derry surrounded by his family.
He was born Aug. 31, 1933, in Latrobe, a son of the late Anthony and Emma (Klosnick) Desport.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, George Desport, and his sister, Lillian Moonis.
Biff is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Joyce Probst Desport, and was the beloved father of Denise McManamy (Tony Falbo), Amy Bleehash and Kellie Taylor (Dean); loving grandfather of Derek Rich, Dominic Rich, Zachary Taylor (Kassidy) and Jacob Taylor, and great-grandfather of Kinsley Grace. He also is survived by his brother John “Bo” Desport Sr.; brother-in-law, Henry Probst (Sue), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Biff enjoyed playing Croatian music with his brother Bo, brother-in-law, Henry Probst, and the late Nick Cindric. He always had Croatian music playing loudly both indoors and outdoors. He enjoyed camping with his wife and grandchildren, playing cards with his grandsons and most of all arguing with his brother Bo as they were affectionately known as “grumpy old men.”
Per Biff”s wishes, there will be no visitation or services.
The family would like to thank Excela Hospice for the excellent care they provided (especially Amber).
Memorial contributions may be made in Biff’s memory to Excela Hospice or to the American Cancer Society.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
