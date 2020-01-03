Victor P. Pierdominici, 92, of Latrobe passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Aug. 2, 1927, in Latrobe, a son of the late Luigi and Antonina (DeFelice) Pierdominici.
Prior to retirement, Victor was employed by Kennametal Inc. in Latrobe for more than 42 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served during World War II and the Korean War. While he was stationed in Philadelphia, he played baseball in the Navy League. He played shortstop and was affectionately known as “Murph.” He also played semi-pro football for the Zimbos. He was a member and past president of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188, Latrobe, and was a member of its golf and bowling leagues. He also liked to hunt and fish in his younger years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, William L. “Bill” Pierdominici, this past April; his daughter-in-law, Renee Pierdominici, in 1998; an infant brother, William Pierdominici; two brothers, Richard and Louis Pierdominici, and two sisters, Vera Mattioli and Irene Chemski.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 68 years, Fay Himler Pierdominici; his daughter, Vicki Weimer; three grandchildren, Kelsye Pierdominici Hill (Anthony), Josh Weimer and Jordan Weimer; his great-grand-daughter, Milli; his sisters-in-law whom he affectionately referred to as his “Seven Wonders,” Isabelle Kohuth, Kay Kollar, Linda DelCostella, Connie Shrader, Jeanne Sobota (Bill) and Betty Himler, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Victor’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nurses at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for the compassionate care that he received.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, in the funeral home chapel.
Military honors accorded by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard will be held immediately following the service in the funeral home chapel.
Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org.
