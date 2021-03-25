Victor James Winters, 97, of Ligonier passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021.
He was born July 24, 1923, in McKeesport, a son of the late Michael and Mary Ann (Sieglski) Winters.
Victor was a veteran of World War II, having served with the U.S. Army Air Corps.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Marie (Peterson) Winters.
He is survived by his daughter, Daryl Winters Hamill and her husband, James, of Latrobe.
Services and interment in Ligonier Valley Cemetery, Ligonier Township, will be private.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
