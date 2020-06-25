Victor J. “Poopsie” Moff, 65, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born July 29, 1954, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Charles J. Moff Sr. and Mary (Schober) Moff.
Poopsie was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at the Latrobe Brewing Company. He was a member and former officer at the Frontier Club. For many years, he played softball and was an original member of the F.O. Eagles “Green Machine” team. He also enjoyed trips to the casinos.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Douglas J. Moff, and two brothers, Regis A. “Meeks” Moff and Charles J. Moff Jr.
Poopsie is survived by one sister, Josephine Delligatti of Greensburg, and one brother, Franklin Moff of Latrobe.
Family and friends will be received 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated noon Saturday at Holy Family Catholic Church with the Very Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney, VF, as celebrant.
Entombment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
