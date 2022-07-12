Victor D. Benedusi, 90, of Blairsville passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Sept. 15, 1931, in Blairsville, he was a son of the late Domenic and Maria C. (Ferri) Benedusi.
Prior to his retirement, Victor was employed at Westinghouse, Blairsville. A Korean War veteran, he served in the U.S. Army. Victor was a member of the VFW of Blairsville and its funeral detail as well as the Derry Rod and Gun Club. He was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Victor “Joe” Benedusi; brother, Louis Benedusi, and five sisters, Irene Molestatore, Lillian Zgeb, Edith Martini, Mary Mihalik and Elizabeth Kundla.
Victor is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mildred A. Rajacich Benedusi of Blairsville; daughter, Patty A. Polo (Lloyd) of Bradenville; granddaughter, Neely Polo, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitations.
Services and interment are private.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
