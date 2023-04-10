YaYa, you were our sunshine our only sunshine. You made us happy when skies were gray. You’ll never know Mom how much we love you. Please don’t take our sunshine away.
Vickie L. Wilson passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 6, 2023, at UPMC Shadyside, surrounded by her daughters who were singing childhood songs that she sung to them and her grandchildren.
She was born Dec. 12, 1953, in Latrobe to the late Charles and Mary Jane (Hunter) Ferry.
Vickie was the loving wife to the late Robert B. Wilson II. They met at Kennametal in the late 1970s and would have been married for 44 years this March. More recently, Vickie was employed at CVS in Latrobe (Unity Township), where she enjoyed chatting with friends and customers.
She is the cherished mother of Kayla (Mike) Dando, Trista (fiance Christopher) Wilson, Julia (Robert) Vitale and Janna (Jon) Cesario. Sister of Bonnie (Bob) Springer of Latrobe and Jo Ann (Dale) Frund of Texas. YaYa to Tyler, Jason, Addisyn, Alizabeth, Iris and Brayden. Aunt Vic to Bethany Smith and Nathan Frund. Great-aunt to Peyton and Kaitlyn. Second mother to many; you know who you are.
Vickie loved sewing, quilting, crafts of all kinds, Scrabble, Pittsburgh sports teams and watching “Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune.”
YaYa loved being in the kitchen and baking her delicious chocolate chip cookies with her grandchildren, and playing outside.
Above all Vickie loved being their YaYa.
Friends and family will have a chance to say farewell 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 10, in Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, in Snyder-Green Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 647 Bethel Church Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Commented