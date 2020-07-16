Vickie E. Clark, 70, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her home.
She was born Nov. 25, 1949, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late John W. Baker and Georgie E. (Swaney) Baker.
Vickie loved taking care of her grandkids and spending time with her family. She liked being outdoors, crocheting and cooking. She attended the Harvest Assembly Church.
She is survived by her two daughters, Kelley Clark of Latrobe and Heather Ball (Bryan) of Greensburg; two brothers, Thomas R. Baker (Anita) of Latrobe and John W. Baker Jr. (Terrie) of West Virginia; five grandchildren, Noah Clark, Blayz and Stryce Crusan, Jackson and Luke Ball, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jack E. Clark Jr.
A memorial gathering will be held 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23, in the McCabe Funeral Home, Derry, with a service 4:30 p.m. with Pastor Jon Heartland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com
