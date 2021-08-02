Veronica M. “Pat” Dollar Hackman, 85, of Greensburg passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Jan. 31, 1936, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Veronica (Walchko) Dollar.
Pat was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur B. Hackman; three infant children; a son, Michael A. Hackman; four brothers, Charles, William, Alex and Raymond Dollar, and a sister, Dorothy Lanza.
Pat is survived by a son, Thomas A. Hackman and his wife, Joyce, of LaFrance, South Carolina; three daughters, Michaela Hackman and her husband, Ron Osbirn, of Pendleton, South Carolina, Laura Hackman of Johnstown and Paula Guy and her husband, Elmer, of Bovard; a brother, Robert Dollar of Hopkinsville, Kentucky; two sisters, Mary Ann Long of Goshen, Indiana, and Lillian “Lee” Cromwell and her husband, Richard, of Fort Pierce, Florida; eight grandchildren, Calvin, Anthony, Zachary, Haley, Sarah, Heather, Ty and Kierston, and seven great-grandchildren.
Family and friends were invited to attend a celebration of Pat’s life 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Interment was private.
