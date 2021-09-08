It is with great sadness that the family of Veronica Eva Yancy Hill of New Derry announces her passing at age 96 on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, where she passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family.
Born Jan. 9, 1925, in Snydertown, she was the youngest daughter of the late Thomas and Julia (Zitt) Yancy.
Veronica was a member of St. Martin Church, New Derry. She was deeply devoted to Christ and practiced her faith in all aspects of her life.
She had been employed in the food service department for the Derry Area School District, and during World War II she worked at the former Stupakoff Manufacturing Co., Latrobe (Derry Township), supporting the war effort.
Her greatest love was her husband of 60 years, Mick, and their five children who were loved dearly. Family was always first. She was a living example of unconditional love and always made each and every family member feel special. Her happiest moments were when she was surrounded by children, always sharing, listening and expressing sincere interest in their lives. Large family gatherings at her home were one of her greatest enjoyments where her nut rolls, potato salad or turkey stuffing were the most sought after treats. Whether it was a birthday, holiday or special celebration, it had to be at “her house” where the walls were filled with happiness. She was a skilled seamstress and gardener, and butterflies, hummingbirds, flowers and family pets always brought a smile to her face. She also loved to spend time enjoying music, scratch-off tickets and taking adventures to the casino with her sister Pauline.
She was “one of a kind,” and she will be missed tremendously. She taught us the importance of faith, kindness and generosity, reminding us that we are all “just passing through,” and that the greatest gift we can leave behind is love. Her legacy of faith and love will forever continue through all of the many lives that she has touched.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael J. Hill; her son, Michael J. “Spike” Hill Jr.; a son-in-law, Richard Shaffer Sr.; three grandsons, Richard Shaffer Jr., Thomas Shaffer and Victor McCoy; five brothers, John, Andrew, Raymond, Victor and Henry Yancy, and seven sisters, Mary Peterson, Ann Kaminsky, Catherine Slezak, Margaret Halbohm, Rosalie Jane Yancy, Dorothy Mareschi and Helen Gozdick.
Veronica is survived by her four daughters, Susan V. Campbell (Jeff) of Latrobe, Maria E. Soohey (Michael) of Latrobe, Rosalie J. Bell (Ralph) of Jeannette and Leah M. Thomas (Mark) of Derry; a sister, Pauline Johnston of Latrobe; nine grandchildren, Lynda Joseph (Roy), Alaina McClarren (Neal), Katrina Mitchell (Adam), Sergio Bell, Emilio Bell, Kayla Thomas, Krista Thomas (Jimmy), Kassie Thomas and Taylor Stewart (David) and her mother, Laurie Fannie; eight great-grandchildren, Travis Shaffer, Kylee and Kyrsten Joseph, Mikah, Mason and Haydyn Horwat, Scarlett McClarren and Nikala Levrio; a daughter-in-law, Carole Hill of Youngstown, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of St. Martin Rosary Altar Society will recite the rosary 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday in St. Martin Church, New Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery, Derry Township.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff at Excela Health Latrobe for their quality care and genuine compassion.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Excela Health Latrobe Family Medicine Residency. Please send donations to the Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation, One Mellon Way, Latrobe, PA 15650. Checks can be made payable to LAHCF and please notate for the donation to be for Latrobe Family Medicine Residency.
