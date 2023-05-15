Veronica Dreskler Bronson, 76, of Greensburg passed away at home with family by her side Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Born March 28, 1947, she was the only child of Michael and Veronica (Gera) Dreskler of Pleasant Unity and was much loved by her aunt Martha Gera Dreskler.
Veronica is survived by her husband of 53 years, Harry Bronson; two children, Brian Bronson (Liz) and Michel Lentz (Charles), along with her five grandchildren whom she loved immensely, Bradan, Brody and Brooklyn Bronson and Colin and Alexis Lentz.
Veronica graduated from Greensburg Central Catholic High School and was an alumna of The University of Pittsburgh and scholar student at Seton Hill University, where she studied Latin and Greek and graduated with honors. She taught Latin for more than 25 years, largely at Greater Latrobe Senior High School. She loved her students who often came back to visit after graduation. She served as the president of the Pennsylvania Junior Classical League and shared her love of the ancient languages with her students on numerous trips to Europe. She also coordinated the Greater Latrobe National Honor Society for many years. Veronica was a lifetime member of the St. Florian and St. Benedict parishes.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, in Jay A. Hoffer Funeral Home, 2245 Mount Pleasant Road, Norvelt, PA 15674.
Veronica’s funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, in St. Florian Church, 4263 Route 981, United.
Interment will follow in St. Florian Cemetery, Trauger.
