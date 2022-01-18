Vernon Esco Lease, 80, of Cumberland, Maryland, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at his home.
Born April 27, 1941, he was a son of the late Marshal and LeVinna (Leese) Lease.
Prior to retirement, Vernon was employed for more than 40 years as a truck driver with various companies, including Lee Peterson Trucking, Yellow, Great Coastal, Overnite, and UPS.
Vernon enjoyed years of hunting and fishing in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland and West Virginia at “Uncle Vernon’s deer camp.” He also enjoyed riding four-wheelers in West Virginia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor Lauver; siblings, Nellie, Sherly (Marshal Jr.), Gladys and Daniel; a grandson, Jason, and a stepson, Chris.
Vernon is survived by his partner, Sandra Brett Lease; three sons, Dale and wife Jeanette of St. Louisville, Ohio, Stacy and wife Kelly of Mifflintown and Robin of Mifflin; stepdaughter, Lana and husband Denver Jester of Elizabeth, North Carolina; three stepsons, David Taylor and wife Donna of Mifflintown, Robert McGinity and wife Theresa and David McGinity and wife Jody, all of Latrobe; eight grandchildren, Keisha, Levi, Tyrell, Cody, Dustyn, Trystan, Austyn and Regan, and two great-grandchildren, Amelia and Harper.
In keeping with Vernon’s wishes, there will be no public visitations or services.
Arrangements are being handled by McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
