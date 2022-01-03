Vera L. Steele, 95, formerly of Penn Township, died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Loyalhanna Suites and Personal Care.
She was born Oct. 22, 1926, in Hempfield Township, a daughter of the late D. Robert and Mary (Bossart) Miller.
Vera was a member of Grace United Church of Christ and its former choir director, The Order of the Amaranth and TOPS.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl M. Steele; a son, Timothy R. Steele; a brother, Kenneth G. Miller; a sister, Shirley M. Hawk; fiancé, Robert Pershing Sr., and stepdaughter, Barbara Power.
Vera is survived by her children Earlene Sano and her husband, Ross, of Latrobe, Eric J. Steele and his wife, Donna, of Harrison City and Carolyn Krall and her husband, Bill, of Latrobe; a daughter-in-law, Pat Steele of Greenville; a stepson, Robert Pershing Jr. of Greensburg; seven grandchildren, Kristin Singley, Scott Saxton, Amy Ansel, Jason Steele, Jeremy Steele, Greg Krall and Dan Krall; four great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Marie Miller of Greensburg and Edna Martinella of Forest, Virginia, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc., 201 N. First St., Jeannette, PA 15644.
A funeral service will take place 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Jeannette Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the staff of Loyalhanna Suites and Personal Care and Suncrest Hospice for the care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the donor’s favorite charity.
To send online condolences visit http://www.mason-gelder.com.
