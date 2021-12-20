Velma Zerelda Smith, 99, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg.
She was born July 8, 1922, in Apollo, a daughter of the late Walter C. and Ida (Stobert) Smith.
Velma was a graduate of Apollo High School and the Allegheny Valley School of Nursing in Natrona Heights. After graduation, she worked as a registered nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish and the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society.
An avid golfer, she was a member of the Latrobe Country Club Women’s Golf Association, the Western Pennsylvania Women’s Golf Association and the Arizona Women’s Golf Association.
She was always enthusiastic about fitness. As a student, she started a girls’ basketball program at Apollo High School, the first competitive girls’ team at the school. In middle age, she became certified as an aerobics instructor, and she attended Jazzercize classes until she was in her 80s.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Erma Shade.
A devoted wife and mother, she is survived by her husband of more than 77 years, Harry Ambrose Smith Jr.; four children, Harry A. Smith III (Judith) of Elkins, West Virginia, Patricia Levi (George) of Centennial, Colorado, Thomas W. Smith (Heather) of Greensburg and Rebecca Burger (Rene) of Manor; eight grand-children, Nathaniel Smith (Jessica), Samantha Newman (John), Emily Stites (Nick), Carolyn Levi, Rachel Cunningham, Bethany Faulk (Troy), Katie Kudrick (Kevin) and Matthew Burger (Nicolette), and six great-grandchildren: Sia Smith, Harriet Newman, Addison and Logan Stites and Ethan and Reese Cunningham.
Friends were received 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St. in Latrobe.
A funeral Mass was celebrated 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, in St. Vincent Basilica, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Unity Township. (Everyone was asked to please go directly to the church.)
Entombment was private.
Due to COVID concerns, Velma’s family strongly encouraged masks at these gatherings.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; online at www.stjude.org.
