Vaughn Boyd “Pappy” Piantine, 82, of Bradenville passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
