Vaughn Boyd “Pappy” Piantine, 82, of Bradenville passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at his home.
Born Feb. 6, 1938, in Bradenville, he was a son of the late John J. and Eleanor G. (Shrum) Piantine.
Vaughn was a member of St. Rose Church, where he had been a lector and cantor for 45 years. Prior to his retirement in 2001, he was employed at Teledyne Vasco with 41 years of service. Vaughn was a longtime member and current honorary member of the Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 940, the American Greek Catholic Beneficial Society, the White House Club and a life member of the Kingston Veterans & Sportsmen and the St. Joseph Social Club. Vaughn coached Derry Area Midget Football and Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League. He enjoyed golf, bowling, hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Betty J. (Romagnoli) Piantine; a granddaughter, Amanda G. Piantine, and two sisters, Patricia A. Sessi and Mary Jo “Mim” Upholster.
Vaughn is survived by one son, Mark D. Piantine and his wife, Sharon, of Bradenville; two daughters, Lisa A. Piantine of Bradenville and Pamela J. Cunningham and her husband, Timothy, of Derry; one sister, Margaret Denning and her husband, Audley, of Derry; two sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Gloria DeFabo of Greensburg and Donald Romagnoli and his wife, Ilse, of Southwest Greensburg and Harry Upholster Sr. of Florida; seven grandchildren, Nicholas Piantine and his wife, Kristen, Laura Piantine and Scott Howard, Jason Burns, and his wife, Kelsey, Joshua Cunningham and his wife, Melissa, Jessica Jellison and her husband, Josh, Chad Cunningham and his wife, Jenna, and Lindsay Piantine, and seven great-grandchildren, Andrew, Gabby, Lexie, Aaliyah, Jackson, Cane and Chloe; he is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to his nurse Kandace for all of her kind and compassionate care.
Family and friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Members of the Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department will hold a service 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday in St. Rose Church with the Rev. Salvatore Lamendola as celebrant. Please be prepared to adhere to all current medical guidelines including wearing a mask and social distancing while visiting the funeral home and at church.
Interment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery, Derry Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department Company No. 1 Bradenville, P.O. Box 325, Bradenville, PA 15620.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
