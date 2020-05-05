Vanessa Louise McCue, 60, of Latrobe died on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Twin Lakes Rehabilitation Center, Greensburg, of complications following a stroke.
Vanessa was born April 29, 1960, in Latrobe, daughter of James K. Metz and Helen L. Metz.
In addition to her parents, Vanessa was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. McCue, in 2013. Vanessa and Thomas were married Oct. 28, 2000, in Florida, prior to departing on a Caribbean cruise.
A special thanks to Vanessa’s friends at Covenant Care Ministries, Greensburg, who provided her with spiritual guidance during times of need.
At Vanessa’s request, a private service conducted by Shawn Iarussi of Covenant Care Ministries will be scheduled with burial at Coles Cemetery, Derry.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com
Commented