Valerie K. Williams Ammons, 63, of Blairsville passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, in UPMC Mercy, Pittsburgh.
A daughter of Harold Adams and Gladys Williams Quinn, she was born April 16, 1959, in Latrobe.
Valerie graduated from Derry Area Senior High School, Class of 1978, and worked for 20 years as a psychiatric aide at Torrance State Hospital.
She was a social member of Blairsville VFW Post 5821 and enjoyed working around the garden. Valerie was a very social person, made lots of friends wherever she went and made a point to call or check in on family members and loved ones.
Surviving are her husband, Nathaniel Ammons, whom she married Jan. 8, 1988; daughter, April A. Ammons of Blairsville; sister, Melinda McCoy (Calvin) of Blairsville; cousins, Linda, Dedgrey, Fran and Brenda, and best friends, Karen, Timara, Eva and Elva.
Valerie was preceded in death by her parents and her stepfather, Carl Quinn.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery.
