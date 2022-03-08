Tyler Andrew Reichelderfer, 23, of Clune, Indiana County, died Thursday, March 3, 2022, at his home.
He was born Aug. 20, 1998, in Williamsport.
Tyler is survived by his mother, Tammy Guthrie Huffman (Ronald); his brother, Bruce Reichelderfer III; best friend, Jeremiah, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.