Treasure J. Lyons Keys, 94, of Latrobe (Lawson Heights, Unity Township) died peacefully in her home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
She was born Sept. 3, 1925, in Jeannette, the daughter of the late John and Mildred (McCurdy) Lyons.
Prior to her retirement, Treasure worked at Latrobe Industrial Supply. She was a member of Christ United Church of Christ in Latrobe, a member of American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 and a member of AARP Chapter 4907, both of Latrobe. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, and spending time with her loving family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Pvt. Paul A. Fritz, who died in World War II on May 12, 1944; her second husband, Howard W. Keys, who died on March 14, 1986, after 39 wonderful years of marriage; her brother, Donald Lyons and his wife, Kay; sister-in-law Violet (Keys) Marshell; sister-in-law Lorraine (Keys) Mickinak; brother-in-law Donald Keys, and daughter-in-law Bobbie Keys.
Treasure is survived by her two loving children, Larry D. Keys and his wife, Becky, of Latrobe and Dora J. Alsippi and her husband, Frank, of Derry; four grandchildren, Nevada Serra and her husband, Francois, of Orlando, Florida, Joaquin Keys and his wife, Jen, of Carnegie, Robyn Shaw and her husband, BJ, of Blairsville and Jeffrey Alsippi and his wife, Danielle, of Greensburg; three step-grand-children, Kimberly Grabiak and her husband, Ryan, of Unity Township, Dean Baker of Greensburg and Joanna Homan and her husband, Bill Stine, of Findleyville; seven great-grandchildren, Joaquin, Collin and Quentin Keys of Carnegie, Jean and Jackson Serra of Florida and Avery and Thea Shaw of Blairsville; her sister-in-law Jeannie Keys of Glenshaw; her brother-in-law James Mickinak of Latrobe; her devoted caregivers, Bernadette, Rich, Cheyanne and Penelope Lesko of Latrobe; several nieces and nephews, and many cherished friends.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 515 will conduct a service 3 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with her pastor, the Rev. John B. Cofield, officiating.
Interment will follow in Blairsville Cemetery.
