Travis K. Weller, 22, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Oct. 21, 1997, in Latrobe, he was a son of Kenneth E. Weller Jr. and Michelle L. “Shelly” (Stouffer) Weller of Latrobe.
Travis was a member of the Tree of Life Assembly of God, Latrobe, and was a 2016 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School. He loved sports, especially following Pittsburgh teams, and he played in the Southwest Greensburg Adaptive Baseball League. A dedicated supporter of the Greater Latrobe Wildcat football team, Travis could be found in the front row of Memorial Stadium at every game in any weather. He enjoyed dinner dates with his brother, Brandon, and their friend, Faith, and will be lovingly remembered for his smile that could light up the room.
Travis was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Kenneth E. Weller Sr. and Peggy I. Thompson, and his maternal great-grandparents, Ethel Giesey and Thelma and Lawrence Anderson.
In addition to his parents, Travis is survived by his brother, Brandon W. Weller of Latrobe; his maternal grandparents, William and Ruth Stouffer of Latrobe; his aunts and uncles, Ronald and Christine Weller, Nadine and Doug Murphy, Lori and David Barnhart, Lawrence and Addy Stouffer and Darla Pasquale. He is also survived by several cousins, great-aunts and great-uncles.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Because of current medical guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. We respectfully request your cooperation and understanding as we direct our guests.
Services and interment in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, IL, 60601 or at www.mda.org.
