Tracy Marie (Overly) Squib, 52, of Derry passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Feb. 14, 1968, in Greensburg, she was a daughter of James A. Overly and Thelma M. (Fulmer) Overly of Hunker.
Tracy was an active member at Grace Bible Church, Bradenville, and taught at Grace Bible Academy for 15 years. She was a member of the Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department Company No. 1, Bradenville, and was also a consultant for “Thirty-one.” Tracy helped on her family’s farm, often selling Christmas trees and corn. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially following her son’s racing and her daughter’s 4-H events.
Along with her parents, Tracy is survived by her husband, Thomas A. Squib of Derry; one daughter, Marissa M.E. Squib of Derry; one son, T.J. Squib of Derry; three sisters, Kim Perkey and her husband, Scott, of Mount Pleasant, Bonnie Overly-Biagini and her husband, Pete, of West Newton and Heather Smith of Greensburg; brother-in-law, John Squib of Derry, and niece and nephews, Scott, Jim, Ange, Cody, Dylan and Max.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Grace Bible Church, 128 Bradenville School Road, Bradenville. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. in Grace Bible Church, Bradenville, with her pastor, the Rev. Jason Losier, officiating.
Interment is private.
Please adhere to current CDC and state medical guidelines while visiting the church.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
