Tina M. Jellison, 51, of Latrobe died Thursday, May 26, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.
She was born April 17, 1971, in Latrobe, a daughter of Lois Naeger Doak of Latrobe and the late Harry Shaffer.
Tina liked to go to camp, being with her grandchildren and doing things for other people.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son, Shawn M. Jellison (Tara) of Latrobe; her daughter, Amanda Zondory (Zac) of Montoursville; her sister, Tammy Shaffer, and brothers, Tony Shaffer (Dana) and Tommy Shaffer (Karen), all of Derry; her five grandchildren, Harlee, Bowen, Ryver, Liam and Shilah; her significant other, Herman Holl of Donegal; niece, Whitney; three nephews, Zach, Troy and Connor, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends will be received 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 29, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted at 4 p.m.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
