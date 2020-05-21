Timothy R. “Balls” Ball, 59, of New Alexandria died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at home.
He was born Nov. 26, 1960, in Latrobe, the son of the late James E. Ball and Mary Ann (Williams) Ball.
He was employed as a construction worker. He was a member of St. James Roman Catholic Church, New Alexandria, and the Salem Ukrainian Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Lindsay, and a nephew, David J. Slezak.
He is survived by his daughter, Tiffany DeMase and her husband, Cody; a grandson, Bentley DeMase; two sisters, Jami Pruitt and her husband, Erick, and Jacki Latimer and her husband, Dean, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 22, in P. David Newhouse Funeral Home, 215 Church St., New Alexandria.
Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Please observe all suggested safety precautions.
A funeral liturgy will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, in the funeral home with Monsignor Larry J. Kulick, JCL, VG, officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, New Alexandria.
Commented