Timothy Michael Peipock, 64, of Ligonier died suddenly Thursday, May 4, 2023.
He was born Oct. 6, 1958, in Latrobe, a son of the late Stephen J. Peipock Sr. and Elizabeth Manzulich Peipock.
Tim was a member of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church of Ligonier. He had been a heavy equipment operator and laborer out of Local 66. Trapping, hunting, fishing and turtle trapping were things he got great enjoyment out of.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Stephen J. Peipock Jr. and Michael S. Peipock.
Tim is survived by two brothers, John C. Peipock (Sue) of Rhode Island and Robert A. Peipock of New Florence; several nieces, nephews, and his beloved German shepherds.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Thursday, May 11, in Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, Ligonier, with the Rev. Anthony J. Carbone as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
