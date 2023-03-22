Naturalist Timothy David Vechter, 68, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023.
He was born Nov. 21, 1954, in Greensburg to the late Andrew G. and Betty J. (Sarver) Vechter.
Updated: March 22, 2023 @ 9:54 am
Naturalist Timothy David Vechter, 68, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023.
He was born Nov. 21, 1954, in Greensburg to the late Andrew G. and Betty J. (Sarver) Vechter.
Tim is survived by his siblings, Lynn Rodgers (Tom), Leslie Fennell (Ken), Andrew Vechter, Curtis Vechter and Kimberly Schmidt, along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins of the Vechter and Sarver families.
A graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School, Class of 1973, and Westmoreland County Community College, Tim, a sensitive and knowledgeable naturalist, was an avid bicyclist and was active in bird watching, having served as past president of the Westmoreland County Bird Club. Tim also was a keen nature observer, capturing his subjects with his talented photography.
In 2015, he carried out an extensive cleanup of the Loyalhanna Creek in Latrobe, earning him the nickname “the caretaker of the Loyalhanna.”
He also enjoyed kayaking, chess, astronomy, writing poetry and reading. He was and will be missed.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Services and interment at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township, will be private.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
“Like the soft wafting of a summer’s night breeze, I come and go…”
