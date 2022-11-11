Timothy D. Richason, 68, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at his home.
Born July 3, 1954, in Mitchell, Indiana, he was a son of the late Earl Marshall Richason and Norma Jeanne Cummings Richason Stewart.
Updated: November 11, 2022 @ 9:46 am
Timothy D. Richason, 68, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at his home.
Born July 3, 1954, in Mitchell, Indiana, he was a son of the late Earl Marshall Richason and Norma Jeanne Cummings Richason Stewart.
Tim was a well-decorated retired veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He earned the rank of master sergeant and served as an MP during his tenure, which included the Vietnam era and Desert Storm. After retiring from the Air Force, he spent 20 years driving for Shelby Trucking, and was most recently employed as a security officer at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was a member of the American Legion Thomas B. Anderson Post 515, Latrobe. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and walking, and was an avid holiday decorator, both indoors and outdoors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Ronny M. Cable.
Tim is survived by his wife, Beverly M. Sisson Richason of Latrobe; three sons, Travis Richason and his wife, Marsha, of Summerville, South Carolina, Tyson Richason and his wife, Amanda, of Evansville, Indiana, and Trent Richason of Louisville, Kentucky; two stepsons, Michael Cable and David Cable, both of Johnstown; two brothers, Tom Richason and his wife, Penny, of Radcliff, Kentucky, and Terry Richason and his wife, Brenda, of Kingston Springs, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Tanya Vennemann and her husband, Brian, Trace Richason, Taylor Ann Richason, Kyndal Richason and Landyn Richason; two great-grandchildren, Bradley Vennemann and Kehlani Jade Richason, and four step-grandchildren, Ronald Musser, Mark Andriscin, Alex Cable and Liam.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard will conduct a military service 6 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.
Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 862, Pittsburgh, PA 15106, or at www.cancer.org.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
