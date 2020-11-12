Timothy Boyd Kim, 79, of Derry, formerly of Blairsville, died on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.
He was born Aug. 22, 1941, in Blairsville, a son of the late Charles and Mabel Dennison Kim.
He retired from the Pennsylvania National Guard. He had also worked for Kennametal, Clark Metals and Laidlaw Transit. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, shooting and setting up at the Jonnet Flea Market.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Naoma Lee Murphy Kim, and a sister, Vivian Dudash.
He is survived by his children, Jamie Lee Kim Griffith and her husband, Timothy, Robert Kim and his wife, Susan, and Michael Kim and his wife, Jessica; his grandchildren, Nathan, Joshua, Emily and Sara, and siblings, Betty Hoe, Daunice Schrack and Chuck Kim.
At his request, a service will be conducted at a later time and private interment will be made in the Edgewood Cemetery, Saltsburg.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
