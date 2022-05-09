Timothy A. Smith, 62, of Connellsville died Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born Aug. 24, 1959, in Latrobe, a son of the late William E. and Genevieve B. (Severa) Smith.
Tim was a graduate of Derry Area Senior High School, and he was employed as a grinder operator. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
He is survived by his wife, Melanie Pritts Smith; his siblings, Betty Ruby and her husband, Rod, of Latrobe and Robert Smith and his wife, Laura, of Wauseon, Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Lucille Smith of Buckeye, Arizona, and Beverly Marker of the state of Indiana, and he is also survived by his pet puppy, Elsa.
In addition to his parents, Tim was predeceased by two brothers, William and Thomas Smith.
As per the wishes of the family, there will be no public viewing or services.
All arrangements are under the direction of Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, PA 15425.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
