Tim Schwartz-Barcott

Timothy Philip Schwartz-Barcott, a social scientist, author and U.S. Marine, died on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at the age of 78 near his home in West Greenwich, Rhode Island.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Dr. Donna Schwartz-Barcott, a professor emerita of nursing at the University of Rhode Island; his son, Rye (Tracy) Mead Schwartz-Barcott, a social entrepreneur and author from Charlotte, North Carolina; his grandchildren, Elle Aubrey, Sage Ashton and Charlotte Corinne Barcott; his sister, Denise (John Paresky) Schwartz and their son, Simeon Paresky; his brothers-in-law Jim (Mary) and Richard (Susan) Barcott and their children. Tim loved these people dearly.
Tim also loved the children of his long deceased best friend from the Marine Corps, Larry (Sis) Ball of Boston, Massachusetts: Deborah Ball, James Ball, Brian Ball and John Ball.
The son of the late Philip John Schwartz and Delma Marianna Favro Schwartz of Latrobe, Tim’s grandparents immigrated to the United States from Germany and Italy and worked as coal miners, steel mill workers and grocers. Tim excelled at varsity tennis and graduated from Latrobe High School, where his gregarious, big-hearted father taught vocational education for nearly 40 years, including years as the homeroom teacher for the golf legend Arnold Palmer.
Undergraduate studies at the Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, honed Tim’s inimitable way and unescapable drive to think critically. After completing a bachelor’s degree in philosophy on a Navy ROTC scholarship, he earned his commission as an infantry officer of Marines. He thrived in the competitive, outdoors-oriented culture of the pre-draft Marine Corps.
As combat operations in Vietnam intensified, Tim led Marines in 1965 and 1966 in infantry, civil affairs and ground reconnaissance units. He was awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star with Combat “V” while miraculously surviving an enemy rifle round through his face. These combat experiences, among others, led him to become a forceful advocate for helping the most disadvantaged people at home and abroad. Tim strove to in his words “restrain U.S. economic, military and political forces from needless destruction of natural environments and wildlife, foreign lands and innocent people.”
Tim met his wife, Donna, while earning his Ph.D. in sociology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He studied under the late evolutionary sociologist and author Gerhard “Gerry” Lenski, who became a cherished, lifelong friend and inspiration. Tim taught classes and conducted sociological research at the universities of North Carolina, Connecticut and Delaware, and at Brown University, Providence College and Rhode Island College.
Tim principally strove to make the world a better place through his writing. His books included “War, Terror & Peace in the Quran and in Islam: Insights for Military and Government Leaders”; “Violence, Terror, Genocide, and War in the Holy Books and in the Decades Ahead”; “After the Disaster: Re-creating Community and Well-Being in Buffalo Creek Since the Notorious Coal Disaster in 1972”; “Concerning Caputo: Africa and Acts of Faith as Art, Science and Much More,” and a collection of semi-autobiographical short stories called “Let There Be Light.”
His favorite writer was the humorist Dave Barry, whose book “Lessons From Lucy: The Simple Joys of an Old Happy Dog” laid on his bed, dog-eared and filled with handwritten notes, when he died.
Dr. Richard Kohn, professor emeritus of military history at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, collaborated with Tim for years and wrote: “He was a vital force: so caring, so strong, so moral. Like so many, I cared for him greatly, and I respected his energy and contributions.”
Tim said that modest donations in his memory would be appreciated to CFK Africa, a humanitarian organization founded by his son in 2000 to develop young leaders and advance public health in African informal settlements. CFK Africa has established the Lux Sit endowed scholarship fund for disadvantaged children in Nairobi, Kenya, in his honor. For much of his life, Tim marked correspondence to friends and family with “Lux Sit,” which translates from Latin to “Let there be light.” Contributions may be made online via carolinaforkibera.org/luxsit.
On Nov. 9, 2021, Tim will be laid to rest at Unity Cemetery next to his parents on a plot he chose for his family overlooking the bucolic rolling hills of western Pennsylvania, a landscape he loved like none other.
A celebration of life at Arnold Palmer’s Latrobe Country Club will follow the funeral. All are welcome. The events will feature music Tim enjoyed, including original songs he composed and often sung to his family.
Years before his passing, Tim studied and wrote scholarly articles on last wills and testaments. He asked that these words conclude his obituary: “Thanks to any and all who care. Please keep trying to help the most disadvantaged and helpless infants and children in this world as long as you can. May you be blessed.”
