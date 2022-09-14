Thomas Zahuranic, 67, a resident of Community Care Center located in Bovard, passed away Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at his home.
He was born March 24, 1955, in Latrobe to the late Stephen R. and Elizabeth (Eicher) Zahuranic.
Tom worked with Association for Retarded Citizens (ARC). He loved living at Community Living Care in Bovard with his friends Kurt Apel and Jeff Masisak. Tom loved polkas and listening to his cousins John and Lynn (Zahuranic) Richnafsky’s Polka Show on WMBS, Uniontown. Tom’s niece, Debbie Bushey, described him as “the kindest, sweetest, happiest man you would ever meet. Always with a smile on his face, a belt buckle on his belt, a racing T-shirt and hat, and of course polkas playing in his ears. Once Tom met you, he never forgot your name!”
He is survived by his brother, Robert S. Zahuranic and his wife, Mary Louise, of Latrobe; niece, Debra Bushey and her husband, Donald, and their children Aidan and Ryan of Latrobe; nephew, retired Army Lt. Col. Michael Zahuranic and his wife, Kristy, and their children Kaleyna, Lucas and Dylan of Washington Township, Michigan, and many friends.
Visitation will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, in Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650 (724-537-7766).
Additional viewing will be 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, in the funeral home, where a blessing service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as officiant.
Tom’s family, whom he dearly loved, would like to thank the caregivers and staff at Community Living Care for the care and support given to Tom. A special thanks to Anna Wojtseck Carty.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tom’s name to Community Living Care, Attention Becky Chuboy, 126 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601.
Burial will follow in Forty Martyrs Cemetery, Trauger.
To send flowers or condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
