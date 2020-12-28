Thomas W. “Nick” Hamerski Jr., 74, of Greensburg passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital.
Born Nov. 19, 1946, in Loyalhanna, he was a son of the late Thomas W. Hamerski Sr. and Betty Jean (Stiffler) Hamerski.
Nick was Protestant by faith. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Allegheny Hi-Lift. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves. An avid outdoorsman, Nick enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed gardening and baking, but most of all he loved spending time with his grandsons and dogs.
Nick is survived by his wife, Sandra L. (Bingaman) Hamerski of Greensburg; one son, Brian Hamerski of Oak Harbor, Washington; one daughter, Julie Santarlas and her husband, John “J.T.”, of Greensburg; two sisters, Carole A. Hamerski of Latrobe, and Mona L. Sundry and her husband, Sal, of Latrobe; three grandsons, Lucas, Matthew and Nicholas Santarlas; two nieces, Jaime Caliguiri and her husband, Michael, and Reena Cecchini and her husband, Chris; great-nieces and great-nephews, Sydney, Brayden, Anna and Evan, and several cousins.
Because of the current medical restrictions, there will be no public visitations. Services will be streamed live via the funeral home Facebook page 3 p.m. Monday.
Interment in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
