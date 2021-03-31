Thomas W. Miller Jr., 53, of Uniontown went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family after bravely fighting cancer for the past five-and-a-half years.
He was born in Latrobe on Aug, 2, 1967. He was a graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School, Class of 1985, and received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He was a gifted athlete, super competitive and held many records in baseball while in high school. He excelled and loved all sports, and was avid fan of the Boston Red Sox.
For 21 years, he had been employed as manager of accounts with the corporate office of Gabriel Brothers, now Gabe’s. Above all else, he lived for and adored his family, and will be remembered as the best son, husband, father and grandfather “Pops” that any family could be blessed with.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Tom Miller Sr. and Kathy (Lynch) Miller of Latrobe; devoted wife of 26 years, Judy (Clark) Miller; loving children, Carl “C.J.” Riedmann of Uniontown, Morgan Miller at home as well as her fiancé, Trevor Paisley of Drums, and Macy Miller, at home; cherished grandchildren who called him “Pops,” Calleigh and Madden Riedmann; mother-in-law, Betty Miller of Smithfield; sisters-in-law, Sherry Wilson (Buck) of Smithfield, Robin Liberatore (Fred) of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Pam Jarrett (Artie) of Smithfield; aunts, Sarah Moyer of Florida and Elizabeth Miller of Latrobe; uncle, Kenneth and Patricia Miller of North Carolina, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.
Preceding him in death were his maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Madeline Lynch, and paternal grandparents, Louis and Sara Miller; uncles, Louis Miller Jr. and Bill Moyer, and father-in-law, James H. Clark.
Friends were received in the Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home Inc., 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext., Uniontown, on Saturday, March 27, and Sunday, March 28. Visitation was held Monday, March 29, until a service with Pastor Jason Lamar officiating.
Interment followed in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
A memorial service will also be held in Latrobe at a future date and time to be announced.
