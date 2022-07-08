Thomas W. Adair, 80, of Laughlintown peacefully passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022.
Tom was born Aug. 27, 1941, in Sheraden (Pittsburgh) to the late James and Rita (Echtler) Adair.
Tom was the loving husband of Linda (Knouse) Adair for 56 years of marriage.
Cherished father of Thomas (Teresa) Adair Jr., Christine (Christopher) Williams and grandpap of Nicklaus and Justin Williams.
Beloved brother of Donald (Carolee) Adair, Robin (Carol) Adair, Bonnie (Ronald) Adair Hauck, Maureen (John) Adair Burnham, Pattie Sue (John) Adair Morgan and Brian (Iryna) Adair. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In his youth Tom enjoyed sailing, constructed transistor radios and graduated from Duquesne University. He spent his career as a credit manager for various companies and was a highly regarded instructor at Penn State York campus in this field of study.
Tom was an accomplished amateur ham radio operator and instructor. He was an avid reader with interests in history, politics, languages and religion. He was a kind, caring and thoughtful man who was always ready to help others.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Tom’s memory to The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, t2t.org.
Family and friends will be received 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 9, at Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier.
A funeral Mass will follow at 1 p.m. in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ligonier.
Interment will be private.
