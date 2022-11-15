Thomas “Tom” R. Repko Sr., 81, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at his home in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
A proud Navy veteran and native of Latrobe, Pennsylvania, Thomas was born Feb. 23, 1941, a son of the late Stephen Repko and Mary Ann McInchok.
Thomas is survived by the love of his life, wife of 59 years, Patricia “Patty Ann” Repko (Porembka); his children, Theresa Repko See, Thomas Repko Jr. (Wanda), Ronald Repko (Debbie) and Jennifer Repko-Nowlin (Otha). He was affectionately known as “PapPap” to all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and as “Uncle Tom” by many loving nieces and nephews. They will cherish the many fun memories with him. Thomas is also survived by family members of Latrobe: two brothers, Steve J. Repko Jr. (Donna) and James “Slim” Repko; two sisters, Joanne Falbo (Eugene) and Betsy Pennavaria (Ned); a sister-in-law, Kathy Repko, and several Porembka in-law family members.
Tom was predeceased by his daughter-in-law Crystal Repko (Ron); his brother William “Bill” Repko (Kathy); two sisters, Mary Repko Murphy and Beverly Repko, and a dear brother-in-law, Eugene Falbo (Joanne).
Thomas was a proud U.S. Navy veteran, having served his country for more than 20 years. He was a mentor and hero to many who served with him. Upon retirement, Tom remained dedicated to defending freedom and liberty as he was employed with various government contractors. He was an entrepreneur in business in his retirement. He was most pleased to have had his own mobile auto service and served many locals in Virginia Beach. He set and achieved many goals in his lifetime while always helping others in need. His outstanding wit, dedication to his family and his sincere desire for peace will never be forgotten.
A special thank-you to all the staff at PowerBack Physical Therapy of Virginia Beach whose training, support and care for Tom were outstanding.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Nov. 20, at Hollomon-Brown Princess Anne Chapel, 3445 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23456. Visitation will commence at 4 p.m., and service will begin at 5 p.m., with reception to follow at the chapel. Friends and family are welcome.
Official military burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery with the date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Thomas Repko’s name to the Parkinson’s Foundation www.parkinson.org.
