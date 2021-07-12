Thomas “Tom” Jay Morley, 73, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
He was born Feb. 8, 1948, in Latrobe, a son of the late John McCallen Morley and the late Dorothy Pyle Morley.
Tom was a loving husband, brother, uncle and friend always looking forward to time with all. He formerly worked with Llamas Coatings, a dedicated employee of 34 years. He had a passion for sports, enjoying the competition and friendship, being the ultimate sportsman.
Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, having served in Vietnam, and was a faithful member of Word of Life Church in Carrollton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Morley Llamazales.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Bernice “Bunni” Pate Cook; five siblings, John “Jack” Morley of Orlando, Florida, Mary Lou Morley of Greensburg, Dorothy Morley Slobodian of Mount Pleasant, David Craig Morley of Maryland and Becky Morley of Douglasville, Georgia, and nieces and nephews.
The family received friends in Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel, Carrollton, 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 11. A Celebration of Life memorial service followed at 2 p.m. from the chapel with the Rev. Keith Jiles officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory and honor of Thomas J. Morley to the American Diabetes Foundation www.diabetes.org. and/or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation www.t2t.org.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Commented