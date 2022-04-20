Thomas S. O’Hara, 64, of Florida, formerly of Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
He was a son of the late Joseph and Mary O’Hara and husband of Dawn O’Hara.
Thomas also was the beloved father of Britney Zegarra, Michael, Amber and Stephanie O’Hara; grandfather of Katalina, Maximo, Genevieve, Henry, Zachary and Annabelle, and brother of Regina Kelly, Richard (Nancy) O’Hara, Teresa (Richard) Alvis, Sally Kelly, Mary Jane O’Hara, Monica (Merv) Jeffers and the late Barbara Seese. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, Robinson Township.
