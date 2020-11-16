Thomas Richard Batsa, 74, of Derry died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Rich was born in Bradenville on Dec. 11, 1945. He was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Waggle) Batsa.
Prior to retirement, Rich worked in the Greater Latrobe School District and U.S. Steel in Duquesne. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. Rich enjoyed fishing, hunting and his family.
Besides his parents, Rich was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Batsa.
Rich is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Norma (Reynolds) Batsa of Derry; two sons, Jason R. Batsa and his wife, Melissa, and Stevie R. Batsa and his wife, Ashley; four sisters, Mary Ann Black, Irene Parks, Helen McCollum and Nancy Kindl; six grandchildren, Samantha Batsa and Michael Hebanthal, Kerrigan Batsa and Jonathan Eiss, Sidney Batsa, Kaden Batsa, Scarlett Batsa and Sawyer Batsa; one great-grandson, Owen Hebenthal, and numerous nieces, nephews, Vietnam brothers, wonderful friends and amazing neighbors.
Family will receive friends for Rich’s Life Celebration 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, in the Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home, 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry.
The Latrobe-Derry Honor Guard will conduct military honors 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, in the funeral home. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday with Pastor Matthew Gross officiating.
Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to a charity of one’s choice.
