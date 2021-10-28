Thomas R. Evans, 88, of Ligonier passed away peacefully at home in his sleep Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.
Tom was born March 31, 1933, in Latrobe, the son of Thomas H. and Claire (Lucas) Evans.
Tom graduated from Ligonier High School in 1951 where he was a three-sport athlete and winner of the Side Slants trophy for best all-around athlete. Tom then joined the U.S. Army as a member of the Signal Corps and was a Korean War veteran. After discharge from the Army, Tom worked for AT&T until his retirement in 1988.
Tom was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and snowmobiling. He was also an avid golfer and the secretary of his golf league for many years. Tom was an active member of the Ligonier Volunteer Fire Department for 58 years and assistant chief for several years. He was also a master craftsman who was willing to share his knowledge and skills with anyone who was willing to learn. Tom volunteered and delivered Meals on Wheels for many years and was a member of many organizations, including the Firefighters Association of Westmoreland County, the Westmoreland County Fireman’s Association, the Byers-Tosh Post 267 of the American Legion, the NRA of America, and Trout Unlimited. He was a life member of the Laughlintown Protective Association, a life member of the Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club and a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Tom is survived by his wife, Rosemarie V. Evans; three sons, Stephen, Christopher and Richard; daughter, Polly Ann Evans, and two grandchildren, Cassidy and Mason.
Friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where a blessing service will be conducted 10 a.m. Saturday.
Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Laughlintown.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Ligonier Volunteer Fire Department, 112 N. Fairfield St., Ligonier, PA 15658.
A veterans service will be conducted 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home followed by a firemen’s service at 7:30 p.m.
