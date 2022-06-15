Thomas Pevarnik Jr., “Tommy P.,” of Latrobe, born June 7, 1971, passed on to be with his loving God in heaven Monday, June 13, 2022, and he will now be relieved of all his pain and suffering.
Tommy P. was a retired fireman with 20 years of service at Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Good Friends Hose Co. 5. He truly enjoyed calling bingo for the fire department and being of service to his community. He was able to travel and see many places during his time in his bowling league. Tommy P. was a locally known disc jockey who brought much music and joy to so many lives.
He was a welder until his illness left him disabled, and he also worked at the roller-skating rink in Latrobe (Derry Township) all throughout his teenage years, which he loved to do. He was a member of the Lloydsville Sportsmen Club and the Frontier Club.
Tommy P. is survived by his father and mother, Thomas J. and Evelyn M. Pevarnik; sister, Tammy Jo Pevarnik, and his brother and best friend, Mark Pevarnik.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a memorial service 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
Interment is private.
