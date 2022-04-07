Loving husband and father, Thomas P. Sleasman, 52, of Ligonier went home to his final resting place Sunday, April 3, 2022.
He is survived by his devoted wife and soulmate of 30 years, Martha “Marty” Robertson Sleasman; his loving children, Kelsey E. Sleasman and Thomas B. Sleasman, among many unofficially adopted children; his mother, Martha Grace Burkholder; two brothers, George “Lage” and Grover J. “Dodie” Sleasman; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Arthur J. (Pam) Robertson, Brian (Tanya) Spangler, Mary Kathrine (Dan) Luther, Paula (Richard) Stemmerich, Terry (Janean) Kallman and Thomas Robertson, among many nieces and nephews and dearly loved friends.
The family will receive friends 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 7, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier.
The burial service will take place 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Snowball Cemetery, 1447-1455 State Route 381, Stahlstown (Cook Township). The Rev. Dr. J. Paul McCracken will be officiating.
A celebration of life will follow around 2 p.m. at Cook Township Community Center, 1714 State Route 711, Stahlstown.
The family invites guests to all services in casual clothes.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Tom’s memory be made to Snyder-Green Funeral Home.
