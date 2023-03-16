Thomas P. Maher Sr., 77, of New Alexandria died peacefully in his home Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
Tom was born Dec. 10, 1945, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Thomas R. and Mary (Zachar) Maher.
Throughout his childhood, Tom worked in his father’s auto salvage business (Tommy’s Truck Parts) learning his craft. In his early adulthood, he became the owner/operator of that same business, which expanded to providing industrial equipment support to the oil and gas industry. This career choice gave him the unique opportunity to continually learn and experiment with his creative ideas. His ideas eventually led to a patent for a device that helped prevent environmental spills caused by natural gas wells. He was also a U.S. Army/National Guard veteran, serving more than seven years.
His family and friends describe him as a gregarious individual who thoroughly enjoyed life. In his free time and throughout his retirement, he loved traveling the world with the wife he adored for more than 53 years.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Linda A. Giebel Maher; two sons, Thomas P. Maher Jr. (Jennifer Austin) of Devon, Pennsylvania, and Benjamin J. Maher (Amanda O. Maher, Ph.D.) of Ann Arbor, Michigan; a grandchild, Henry Maher, along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Family will receive friends for Thomas’ Life Celebration 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 17, in Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, PA 15627 (724-694-8331).
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 18, in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650, (everyone please go directly to church) with Pastor David Clement officiating.
Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
The Blairsville Military Service Group will conduct full military honors at the cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at merlinfuneralhome.com.
