Thomas M. Kissell, 95, of Unity Township passed away Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born July 19, 1926, in Mammoth, he was a son of the late Michael J. and Catherine J. (Soltis) Kissell.
Tom was an active and longtime member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Whitney, where he served many years on parish council. A veteran of World War II, he served in the U.S. Navy as a ship’s cook, first class. After his honorable discharge from the service, he enrolled at St. Vincent College to pursue a bachelor of science degree in education with a concentration in English. While in the midst of a full academic load, he retained his part-time job tending a coke oven every morning and enjoyed playing baseball. It was during these years that he also married his beloved wife, the late Helen Whisdosh Kissell, and they began to raise their family.
Tom successfully completed his degree and began his remarkable career in education as an English teacher from 1951 to 1957 at his alma mater, the former Hurst High School. In 1957, he accepted a position as supervising principal of the Unity Township School District, which transitioned to the Unity-Youngstown Joint School District. As the local school districts continued to consolidate, he was promoted from supervising principal to the assistant superintendent of the newly formed Greater Latrobe School District in 1962. In 1970, he became the superintendent of Greater Latrobe School District, a position he held until 1979. Following his tenure at Greater Latrobe, he went on to serve as superintendent for the Penn Cambria School District from 1979 until his retirement on March 1, 1986.
Throughout his years of service to the public schools, he found time to serve as a college instructor at St. Vincent College from 1964-1968, and as the supervisor of student teachers for St. Vincent in 1968. Professionally, he has held memberships with numerous professional organizations at the local, state and national levels.
In the community, Tom played an active role in promoting the success of the greater Latrobe area, including positions on the board of trustees for Adams Memorial Library (1970-1979), board of trustees for the Latrobe Foundation (1970-1979), board of directors for the Latrobe Community Chest (1970-1979), president of the Latrobe Rotary Club (1974-1975), president of the St. Vincent Alumni Association (1958), president of the St. Vincent Alumni Letterman’s Club (1976) and a life member of the St. Vincent College Alumni Council. His service to St. Vincent earned him the honor of Alumnus of Distinction in 1995.
After his retirement, Tom served for 16 years on the Greater Latrobe School District Board of Education. He also became active with Overly’s Country Christmas and the board of trustees for Torrance State Hospital.
Tom will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends for his Christian charity, professional involvement, service above self, and exquisitely unique and rare compassion for family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Helen M. Whisdosh Kissell, on April 7, 2021; a son, Dr. Thomas X. Kissell; a brother, Edward J. Kissell, and three sisters, Mary Seni, Pauline Mizak and Dorothy Abzanka.
Tom is survived by his nine children, Dr. Helen Burns (Jerry), Paulette Stratico (Chuck), Darlene Kimmel (Carl Pedersen), Don Kissell (Valerie), Kathryn Shaffer (Jeff), Cindy Hoffman (Randy), Annette Mowery (Ron Reiner), Jennifer Strayer (Randy) and Kevin X. Kissell; a daughter-in-law, Mary C. Kissell; a sister-in-law, Frances Kissell; 22 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren, and one more on the way.
Family and friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of St. Cecilia Rosary Altar Society will recite the rosary 5:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday in St. Cecilia Church, Whitney.
Interment will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Helen and Thomas Kissell Endowed Service Learning Fund at St. Vincent College, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
