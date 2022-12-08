Thomas L. Singley III, M.D., 91, of Latrobe, formerly of Moon Township, passed away Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Loyalhanna Care Center.
He was born May 9, 1931, in Philadelphia, the son of the late Thomas L. Singley Jr. and Irene Ferguson Singley.
Tom was a longtime resident of Moon Township but grew up outside of Philadelphia where he became fond of the annual Mummers Parade, which is held New Year’s Day and is the country’s oldest continuous folk parade. He was also a Boy Scout and achieved Boy Scouts of America’s highest achievement rank of Eagle Scout. He played the clarinet and saxophone and was a member of the Moonlighters Big Band in Havertown.
He was a 1953 graduate of Grove City College, where he played in the marching band. He also met his future wife, June, while attending Grove City. He then graduated from Jefferson Medical School and performed his residency at Cooper Hospital in Camden, New Jersey.
In 1959, while serving his residency, he correctly diagnosed and treated a family with fish poisoning, which helped identify and avoid a possible major health emergency. As a result, he was awarded a resolution from the Senate of Pennsylvania, extending its gratitude and appreciation for the part that he played in averting a major disaster that could have resulted in the death of many citizens.
Prior to retirement, Dr. Singley practiced hematology and emergency medicine for more than 30 years, treating countless patients. He enjoyed music, golf and his ever-present Pepsi-Cola.
In addition to his parents, Dr. Singley was preceded in death by his wife, June Chappell Singley, and a son, Scott A. Singley.
Tom is survived by a son, James T. Singley (Maryann); daughter, Karen Mauldin; three grandchildren, Marissa Singley Garcia (Julian), Joshua T. Singley (Olivia) and Alexander J. Singley, and a great-granddaughter, Elliana Garcia.
Private interment will take place in Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Singley Scholarship Fund, c/o Grove City College, 100 College Drive, Grove City, PA 16127, or to the Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation, One Mellon Way, Latrobe, PA 15650.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe is assisting the family with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
