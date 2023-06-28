Thomas L. Nedley, 90, of Greensburg died Friday, June 23, 2023, at home.
Thomas L. Nedley, 90, of Greensburg died Friday, June 23, 2023, at home.
He was born Oct. 9, 1932, in Level Green, a son of the late Roy Wilson and Hilda Catherine (Taylor) Nedley and was also preceded in death by his son Jeffrey W. Nedley.
Thomas was a retired mechanic for PennDOT and enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean conflict.
He is survived by his wife, Estella J. Show Kinsey Nedley; his children Thomas D. (Christina) Nedley of New Derry and Patricia R. (Jeff) Bierer of Greensburg; his grandchildren, Melissa Nedley, Cody Walters, Samantha (Dan) Gaster and Cory Walters; his great-grand-children, Hayden, Nathan, Dylan, Hunter, Emma and Lex, and his sister, Catherine Bitters of California.
Friends were received and a funeral service was held Monday, June 26, in William Snyder Funeral Home Inc., 521 Main St., Irwin, PA 15642.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing can plant a tree in his memory or contribute to a charity of choice.
For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
