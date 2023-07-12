Thomas Joseph DeBacco, 73, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Born April 1, 1950, he was a son of Augustine A. and Martha J. (Monchak) DeBacco, both of whom preceded him in death.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thomas Joseph DeBacco, 73, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Born April 1, 1950, he was a son of Augustine A. and Martha J. (Monchak) DeBacco, both of whom preceded him in death.
Tom is survived by his wife, Lori (Franklin); his brothers, Dennis and David, and his five children, Aaron, Andrew, Julie (Mark) Ferguson, Benjamin (Natalie) and Ava. He also leaves behind his granddaughters, Charlotte and Olivia.
Tom was born and raised in Bradenville. After graduating from Derry Area Senior High School, he served honorably in the U.S. Air Force for four years. Following his military service, Tom received an undergraduate degree from Georgetown University and a law degree from Capital Law School. Tom’s passion for justice led him to become a criminal defense attorney, a role he enjoyed for more than 40 years. He was a fighter in court, and he loved the Constitution (particularly the Fifth and Sixth amendments – his credo was “Loose Lips Sink Ships”).
Tom enjoyed spending time outdoors, whether it was on his boat at Winke’s Marina or long walks in East Harbor State Park near Port Clinton, Ohio. He enjoyed Italian red wines and dining out with his family. Tom will be remembered as a loving father, a respected trial lawyer and an avid explorer of the world around him. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
In accordance with Tom’s wishes, no formal services will be held.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented