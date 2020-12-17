Thomas J. Madey, 91, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at his residence of leukemia.
Born May 28, 1929, in Salem Township, he was a son of the late Anthony Madey and Frances A. (Koski) Madey.
Thomas was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, where he was an usher for many years. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Korean War. He retired from Latrobe Die Casting with 38 years of service. Tom was a member of the American Legion and a life member of the Latrobe B.P.O. Elks, where he was an avid golfer having proudly scored a hole-in-one. In retirement, he enjoyed traveling, gardening and landscaping, and above all his nieces, nephews and family get-togethers. He was also a sports fan, especially of the Steelers and Pirates.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Frank Madey, and two sisters, Veronica Mihalik and Louise Kutzer.
Tom is survived by his wife of 63 years, Susanne (Kurela) Madey, of Latrobe; two sisters, Catherine Yasurek and Elizabeth Miller, both of Latrobe; a goddaughter, Claudia Esposito of Lakewood, Ohio, and he is also survived by four brothers-in-law, four sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you for the exceptional care he received from the staff at Arnold Palmer Cancer Center, especially Stephanie, Dana and Dr. Kiefer, and from hospice and their nurse Julie.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, in St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga as celebrant. Please be prepared to adhere to all current medical guidelines while attending Mass.
Interment is private.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
