Thomas George Beaufort, 72, of Ligonier passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
He was born March 11, 1950, in Latrobe, a son of the late C. George and Mary Jane (Roberts) Beaufort.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thomas George Beaufort, 72, of Ligonier passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
He was born March 11, 1950, in Latrobe, a son of the late C. George and Mary Jane (Roberts) Beaufort.
Tom was a kind and gentle man who was a dedicated lifelong volunteer to his community. He was a graduate of Ligonier Valley High School, a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department Co. 1 (Waterford), the VFW and the American Legion. He retired from Pennsylvania DCNR (Department of Conservation and Natural Resources) and served as a forest fire warden. Tom proudly made many special appearances as Smokey Bear.
He enjoyed traveling with his wife to many national parks. He particularly enjoyed visiting Benezette in Elk County to see the elk and other wildlife.
Tom never met a cake or cookie he didn’t like and had a soft spot for peanut butter cups! He loved and was very proud of his family.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Jean Coursey Beaufort; children, Kathleen Beaufort-Ferrenberg, Thomas James Beaufort (Roberta), Kelly Coursey-Gray and Ann Crissman (Eric); his siblings, John Beaufort (Vicki), Robert Beaufort (Rhonda) and Susan Ankney (Mark); grandchildren, Alicia Franks (Logan), Joshua Ferrenberg, Abigail and Lucas Beaufort, Mary and Chase Crissman; three nieces, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be held 11 a.m. Friday.
Interment will follow in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department Co. 1 will conduct a service 7 p.m. Thursday, followed by the Ligonier Valley Veterans Honor Guard service at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home.
Everyone is encouraged to wear bright colorful clothing to celebrate his life.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented