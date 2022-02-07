Thomas G. Japalucci, 67, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh.
Born Jan. 18, 1955, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late George J. and Mary Jane (Jackson) Japalucci.
Tom was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe. He had been employed by the former Riverside Tool & Die Co. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. His life was his family, and he cherished the time spent with his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Dolores Scarfi, and a brother-in-law, Steven LoCascio.
Tom is survived by his wife, Darlene M. Scarfi Japalucci of Latrobe; three sons, Joshua T. Japalucci of Bethel Park, Scott J. Japalucci and his wife, Kristi, of Johnstown and Ryan M. Japalucci and his wife, Lindsay, of Latrobe; six grandchildren, Lilah, Aiden, Alayna, Lucas, Rylin and Taya; two brothers, James E. Japalucci and his wife, Julie, of Latrobe and Terry Lee Japalucci and his wife, Joann, of Derry; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sandra and Greg Sutton of Latrobe (Unity Township), Cheryl LoCascio of Unity Township and Joni and Aaron Verneau of New Derry, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Monday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Steven LoCascio Memorial Endowed Fund, c/o the Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation, 1816 Lincoln Ave., Latrobe, PA 15650.
