Thomas Francis Klym of Bolivar (Fairfield Township), originally of Derry, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
Born June 9, 1948, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Antony and Anna (Krinock) Klym.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thomas Francis Klym of Bolivar (Fairfield Township), originally of Derry, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
Born June 9, 1948, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Antony and Anna (Krinock) Klym.
Tom was a member of Holy Family Parish and Bolivar Volunteer Fire Co. and an Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by brothers Tony, John and Bob and sisters Anna and Mary Ann.
Tom is survived by beloved and devoted wife of 52 years, Deborah Hoover Klym; daughter, Heidi Anne (John) Speidel of Bolivar; only granddaughter and his special buddy, Audrianne Marie Speidel (and boyfriend, Jacob Sharp); brother Paul James; sisters Julia, Catherine (Dominic) and Dolores; sister-in-law, Janet; numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends, the Shapira family, and his fur babies, Pumpkin, Maple, Blackie and Charcoal.
Thomas graduated from Derry Area Senior High School in 1966 and served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. It was during Vietnam, through a letter to a soldier, he met the love of his life, his wife. Thomas was the owner of the Woodworkers Shop, being a very talented craftsman and artist. He also was employed by Florence Mining and Latrobe Steel. Thomas was an incredible cook and baker, a talented writer, musician and singer, an avid gardener and loved all animals (wild and tame). He was often found sitting on his front porch enjoying nature and the stars. Thomas devoted his entire life to his family, whom he loved with his whole heart and soul.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, in Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, and 8:30 a.m. till time of Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Holy Family Catholic Church, 425 Bridge St., Seward.
Interment will be in Armagh Cemetery.
Special thanks to the first responders for their support and assistance and the medical staff who took care of him throughout his life.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.